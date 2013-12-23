Snowboarder Kimmy Fasani’s guide to Mammoth Lakes, California





Everything’s bigger in Mammoth—the mountains, the lodges, and perhaps most important, the talent. Case in point: Mammoth Lakes, California, resident Kimmy Fasani. The professional backcountry snowboarder was the first female to ever land a double back flip both in the park and the powder, both monumental ticks on the timeline of women’s snowboarding. She’s an avid mountain biker, surfer, and world traveler, but when it comes to the place she calls home, look no further than the massive resort area on the Eastern Sierra peaks. Here, Fasani gives us an insider’s look at her home turf:

What is your favorite thing about Mammoth Lakes?

Mammoth is more than just a snowy mountain town. I love being able to walk out my door to hike, bike, rock climb, and snowboard. Mammoth has so many mountains and lakes to explore so the possibilities of adventures are endless.

Tell me about your organic cookie bar.

Mimi’s Cookie Bar is an organic and all natural bakery with a storefront in Mammoth. My husband, pro skier Chris Benchetler, and I are part owners, and Mimi and Delaney Council own and operate the business. The bakery is stocked with sweet treats like cookies, brownies, frozen yogurt, ice cream, and marshmallows. We do a lot of custom orders for cupcakes, cakes, truffles, breads, bagels, and anything else that bakeries make. We also can make any of our goodies vegan and gluten free.

Where else to you go to satisfy a sweet tooth in Mammoth?

Mimi’s is the only place we go to satisfy our sweet tooth but we love Stellar Brew’s breakfast and lunch options, and Black Velvet has great locally roasted coffee.

Where is your favorite place to grab a beer?

White Bark at the Westin is my favorite après spot to grab a drink. They have a mellow atmosphere and good food, too.

Best shopping in Mammoth for snow gear or otherwise?

Wave Rave has a great selection of gear and a really friendly staff.

Best morning run: The best morning run is a top to bottom. I like taking the gondola up to the top of the mountain and taking road runner around the back of the mountain for a mellow run or dropping into climax to get my legs warm.

Best afternoon run: A few laps on Chair 5 in the afternoon always put a smile on my face. This run has fun things to pop off and a nice little gully to slash down.

Insider’s tip for escaping the crowds?

First tip would be to come up and ride the mountain during the week, if you ever get the chance. Then, for those of you who like to explore mountains, get avalanche 1 (or more) certified, find a buddy, and then start hiking. Escaping to the backcountry, when it’s safe, on busy days is what I like to do.

Where should a visitor lay their head at night?

The Village at Mammoth has nice rooms with kitchens and awesome amenities for after riding. Their pool and hot tubs are perfect for soaking your bones after an epic day on the hill.

What’s the style up at Mammoth like?

Mammoth has a laidback style with lots of mountain-type inspiration. Whether it’s climbers, snowboarder, hikers, skiers, or families, people can wear jeans, a sweatshirt, beanie, and boots anywhere in town and always fit in. I keep it fresh by rockin’ Burton apparel, and beanies, off the hill, and Burton outerwear, boots, boards, bindings, beanies, a helmet, a CTi Knee brace, Zeal Fargo goggles, and a pair of Skullcandy Fix ear buds on the hill.

When you want to mountain bike or surf, where are your favorite spots to escape to?

When I am waiting for the weather to cooperate during the season I normally escape to North County, San Diego, or to Kauai to visit some of my family.

What do you always have with you on the mountain?

A Clif Bar and Clif Bar Shot Bloks. These tasty bars keep my energy up on the hill so I don’t have to stop riding to eat.

What’s one thing about Mammoth Lakes that only a local could really understand?

With so many activities to do outdoors in Mammoth, there is no way to get bored in this small town.

