An Adventure Traveler’s Guide to North Lake Tahoe (When It’s Not Dumping Snow)





Everyone remembers the three-eyed goldfish on “The Simpsons,” swimming vacantly around the pond outside the Springfield nuclear power plant. Turns out even the purest water in the world has its own variety of monster fish.

U.C. Davis Science Center sits just uphill from the shores of North Lake Tahoe. Inside the LEED-certified platinum building, you’ll find water samples collected by environmental researchers, a full-scale model of a research vessel, and interactive exhibits about the lake’s ecosystem. An ecosystem that, because of residents who needed a place to dump their home aquariums, now includes at least one four-pound goldfish.

While doing battle with invasive species keeps Lake Tahoe a little less blue than it used to be back in the ‘60s – when the first televised Winter Olympics came to nearby Squaw Valley – the lake is still famous for being the second deepest lake in the U.S and one of the purest in the world.

And if it’s water you’re questing for, North Lake Tahoe is your big, glittering gemstone. Surrounded by granite peaks, rustic cabins, some damn-good beer, and 300 sunny days a year, it’s a true diamond in the rough – and worth a visit even if it’s not dumping snow. Despite a reputation for being primarily private property and too expensive to afford, I recently visited with hopes of a dog-friendly, environmentally minded agenda and still couldn’t pack everything I wanted to do into a three-day visit. But still, the trip was amazing … Here are the highlights.

While I’m usually more into the five-million-star hotel (cough *camping* cough), Basecamp Tahoe City is a pretty ideal compromise. The boutique motel is walking distance to town and feels bright and airy, with cabin-themed, dog-friendly rooms. There’s a small bar pouring craft beer and free popcorn, a cozy outdoor fire-pit area, and Kuju Coffee pour-over packs in every room.