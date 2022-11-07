Bloomington, Indiana

It may not elicit the name recognition of Crater Lake or Lake Tahoe, but Lake Monroe is Indiana’s biggest body of water, boasting a 10,750-acre surface area surrounded by woodsy terrain and backcountry trails in Hoosier National Forest. Set out for the day with a boat rental from Fourwinds Marina or Two Herons Marina.

Rainy day? Try indoor climbing at Hoosier Heights or blow off steam at Urban Air trampoline park, followed by an excursion to Upland Brewery’s The Wood Shop, a tasting room and production center devoted entirely to sours. If you’re not staying at Fourwinds on the waterfront, we’d point you towards a cabin at Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resort or Acorn Resort, a quaint backwoods log cabin.

