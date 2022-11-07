Kirkland, Washington

Located only 12 miles outside of Seattle, the eastern shore of Lake Washington provides visitors a small-town feel, but there’s plenty to do. Start summer vacation off right at Bottle and Bull, an Ernest Hemingway-inspired restaurant with a killer happy hour menu and superb food. If you’re missing your workouts back home, consider torching your core with a paddleboard yoga class with Northwest Paddle Surfers, who also are boat rental outfitters.

When thirst for an adult beverage calls, tackle The Cross Kirkland Corrdior, a nearly six-mile biking and walking route that connects you to Savage Brewing Co., Maelstrom Brewing, and Chainline Brewing Company. For lakefront vistas, post up at Woodmark Hotel, which also has a spa and two restaurants begging for a sunset meal, Le Grand Bistro and COMO. If you’re more of a downtowner, book at The Heathman Hotel, which is close to galleries, wineries, restaurants, and shops.

