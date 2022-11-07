Lake Michigan, Michigan

Lake Michigan is the only Great Lake that’s completely located within the United States, and given that it’s surrounded by Michigan, Illinois, Wisconsin, and Indiana, chances are you’ll find a convenient entry point (like Kenosha, WI below). But the Michigan side of the lake, in particular, is well worth a visit.

Don’t miss the area’s lighthouses—Michigan has more than any other state. (And if you’re feeling really adventurous, many of them have volunteer keeper programs.) Visit Sleeping Bear Dunes for hiking and dramatic views of the namesake dunes and the water beyond. Drive through the postcard-worthy Tunnel of Trees (along highway M-119 between Harbor Springs and Cross Village), and stop for snacks at Good Hart General Store. Continuing your northward journey, book a ferry to Mackinac Island to enjoy the area’s best fudge and the island’s car-free streets.

While you’re there, splurge on accommodations at The Grand Hotel, which—as the name implies—provides stately lodging on the island.

