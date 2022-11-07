Lake Hillier, Australia

Sure, you’ve probably been to a lake or two. But have you ever seen a pink one? Research suggests that salt-loving bacteria and algae give Lake Hillier its bubble-gum hue, but no matter the reason, it’s an impressive sight. To really get a sense of how otherworldly the area is, book a sightseeing flight through Goldfields Air Services, or take to the water on an Esperance Island Cruise. And because it’s Australia, you can also hang with kangaroos on the beach at Lucky Bay.

When you’re ready to call it a night, head to the EcoValley Retreat, an adults-only, pet-friendly hotel that offers guests complimentary eggs and honey harvested on-site.

