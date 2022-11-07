Finger Lakes Region, New York

Despite being a noted wine region and straight-up gorgeous, the Fingers Lakes can still feel like western New York’s best-kept secret. Because it’s a series of long, skinny lakes spaced out over a relatively large area, a trip to the region can also play out like a choose-your-own-adventure vacation.

Not sure where to start? Keuka, Cayuga, and Skaneateles lakes are among the most popular. Hit up Ithaca (the home of Cornell University) and head to nearby Watkins Glen State Park (photo above) to explore its waterfalls, gorges, and natural pools. Feel like a drink? Go on a brewery crawl in Seneca, Rochester, or Elmira.

There’s no short of splashy places to stay in the Finger Lakes area. For a memorable romantic getaway, spend a night at Vineyard Villas, Belhurst Castle, or Idlwilde Inn.

