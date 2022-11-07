Lake Bled, Slovenia

Lake Bled dials up the scenery to 11. Take a traditional pletna boat out to Bled Island, and visit the church which stands on the grounds of a former temple dedicated to the goddess of life and fertility. Make sure to ring the church bells to have your wishes granted.

While you’re out there, grab a snack—potica, a bread pastry filled with a variety of sweet and savory fillings. Back on the shore, keep the fairytale vibes going by spending the night at Garden Village. Whether you prefer treehouses, glamping tents, or luxury apartments, there’s no wrong way to plan a stay here.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!