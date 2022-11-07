Sandpoint, Idaho

Perched on Lake Pend Oreille, Sandpoint will gladly play host to your boating, wakeboarding, fishing, kayaking, and paddleboarding adventures. Here, you can also dig your feet into a yoga class on the beach or lace up for hiking on Schweitzer Mountain (bookmark this for winter skiing). Every August, Sandpoint throws The Festival: two weeks of music, art, and grub, all on the pristine shores of the lake.

Check into a lakefront bungalow at Dover Bay, which gives you easy access to nine miles of walking and biking trails hugging the forests, wetlands, and waters of the lake. Then, raise a glass of Huckleberry Cream Ale at Laughing Dog Brewery and toast a day well spent. With the lady? Wow her at the Floating Restaurant, which is exactly what it sounds like, in nearby Hope. Don’t skip the wild huckleberry pancakes at Sunday brunch.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!