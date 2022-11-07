Lake Nakuru, Kenya

Lake Nakuru is a hotspot for some of Kenya’s best wildlife sightings. You can spot legions of pink flamingos, or a baboon cliff where (you guessed it) local baboons enjoy hanging out. And then there are rhinos, zebras, and giant cats, too. No wonder the area inspired the Meryl Streep and Robert Redford film Out of Africa.

To get the full experience at this UNESCO World Heritage Site, link up with an expert tour guide for a safari. And once you’ve had your fill of adventure, call it a night at Lake Nakuru Lodge—but make sure to set your alarm for the champagne breakfast.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!