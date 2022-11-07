Mountain View, California

Dubbed the “Best-Kept Secret in Silicon Valley,” Mountain View is a sporty town about an hour outside of San Francisco. Start with a trip to the Boathouse for SUP yoga, windsurfing, sailing lessons, and more on Shoreline Lake. Then, ditch your suit and rent a bike at the Boathouse to survey the sloughs and salt flats that feed into San Francisco Bay.

Fuel up at Cascal for pan-Latin tapas. Come nightfall, give your sore muscles a rest at Dinah’s Garden Hotel, an art-filled mainstay since the 1950s. P.S. If you can time your visit, catch a show at Shoreline Amphitheater, which has hosted acts like Dead & Company, Weezer, Chris Stapleton, and Dave Matthews Band.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!