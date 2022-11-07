Sandusky, Ohio

There’s lots to do in Sandusky. Check parasailing off your Lake Erie bucket list. Amusement park enthusiasts should carve out a day for Cedar Point, which offers coasters with incredible lake views. Meanwhile, motorcyclists should plan their trip around Sandusky’s Ohio Bike Week, the largest motorcycle event in the Midwest.

Unwind at Hotel Kilbourne, a waterfront boutique hotel known for the craveworthy OH Taco and its water views. For something different, catch a ferry to one of several Lake Erie islands. Favorites include Kelleys Island for the Glacial Grooves geological wonder and Put-in-Bay on South Bass Island, home to the world’s longest bar, Beer Barrel Saloon, and Perry’s Victory and International Peace Memorial, from which you can pretty much see Canada.

