Smith Mountain Lake, Virginia

Old Dominion’s largest lake, Smith Mountain Lake has 500 miles of shoreline and sprawls across three counties. Kick off vacation at Bridgewater Plaza, a bustling marina with putt-putt, art galleries, and plenty of restaurants. When you’ve wrapped up a guided fishing tour or are all SUPed out for the day, enjoy a meal at Portside Grill and consider a scenic cruise aboard the Virginia Dare, a 19th century-style sidewheeler.

When you’re adequately wiped, spend the night at Gills Creek Marina & Lodge. Once you’re feeling restored, give yourself a jolt of energy at Homestead Creamery’s Farm Market, or swap sweets for ‘shine at Franklin County Distilleries, where you can sample moonshine in the tasting room. For craft beer fans, a necessary pit-stop is the beer garden or pub at Sunken City Brewery, which is named for the flooding that took place over 50 years go to make Smith Mountain Lake.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!