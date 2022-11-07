Kenosha, Wisconsin

Conveniently located between Milwaukee and Chicago, this unassuming dot on the map has the best catch rates for salmon and trout on Lake Michigan. The summer boasts several festival draws, including Cheese-A-Palooza in September. When you’re done relaxing at one of the town’s five beaches, climb a lighthouse at the Southport Light Station Museum or hop aboard one of Kenosha’s vintage electric streetcars for a ride along the shore of Lake Michigan.

Beer lovers will be pleased to learn of and drink at Kenosha’s three small-batch brewers, Public Craft Brewing Co., R’Noggin Brewing Co., and Rustic Road Brewing Company. Tired and in need of coffee and sleep? Make a stop at The Coffee Pot Inn, a three-bedroom apartment atop The Coffee Pot, a townie diner.

