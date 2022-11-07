Horseshoe Bay, Texas

This Hill Country getaway is only about an hour outside of Austin, but you’ll feel eons away from the rush of city life. Slip into the vacation mindset at Horseshoe Bay Resort perched on Lake Lyndon B. Johnson. First, tee off at one of three celebrated golf courses, with views overlooking the lake. Once you’ve earned your liquor, head to Save the World Brewing Co. in Marble Falls or book a coach tour to some of the more than 30 wineries within 90 minutes of Horseshoe Bay.

For lakeside afternoons, the full-service marina can hook you up with pontoon boats, ski boats, and kayak rentals. After a day on the water, head to dinner at the resort’s Yacht Club, where you can enjoy your meal just steps away from the lakeshore.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!