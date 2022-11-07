Duluth, Minnesota

Navigate the rocky ridgeline above gin-clear Lake Superior, the largest freshwater lake in the world by surface area, on the Superior Hiking Trail (if you’ve got some time, hit some of the 93 free backcountry campsites and conquer the entire 310-mile-long trail). Or, book the Split Rock Lighthouse kayak tour with Positive Energy Outdoors. Duluth also plays host to many summer festivals, including the All Pints North Summer Brew Festival in July and the Bayfront Blues Festival in August.

Not into festivals? Soak up North Shore views of the lake at The New Scenic Cafe, whose regularly changing menu highlights some of the best of Minnesota’s terroir.

A must-visit while in town is Vikre Distillery, which in addition to using local grains and Minnesota oak barrels, distills its gin, aquavit, and seasonal spirits with water from Lake Superior. When all that activity and lakefront imbibing tires you out, catch z’s at one of Duluth’s many campgrounds or Pier B Resort, where you can spy ships in the Duluth-Superior Harbor or park your boat in the private docking area.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!