Spring Lake in Santa Rosa, California

A trip to Sonoma County doesn’t have to be all about wine. Instead, venture to 350-acre Spring Lake, a veritable Arcadia complete with oak woodlands, meadows, and the blossoming of wildflowers in the spring and summer. From Memorial Day Weekend through Labor Day Weekend, the Spring Lake Swimming Lagoon offers free admission for both lap swimming and water play at the floating water park. Cool off in the shade of redwoods before diving into a plate of cheesy garlic bread and a pint of its renowned Pliny the Elder at the Russian River Brew Pub. (To fit that wine tour in, our pick is St. Francis Winery, where you can take a free walk through the vineyards before a wine tasting or a sit-down wine-and-food or wine-and-cheese pairing).

Another big draw: the Country Summer Music Festival, which nets major acts like Florida Georgia Line, Toby Keith, and others.

While in town, spend an afternoon meandering through Historic Railroad Square for a booze-filled time of sipping wine and cider at tasting rooms. Check out the bi-weekly farmers market (every Wednesday and Saturday), and lug your produce back to an Airbnb for a cookout, or stay in the square at Hotel La Rose, which first opened its doors in 1907.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!