Crater Lake, Oregon

Here’s your chance to visit a former volcano crater so beautiful that it has been enshrined in Native American legend. The deepest lake in the United States, Crater Lake is a notable hotspot for scuba divers looking to get up close and personal with its underwater shag carpet of moss. But you don’t have to go 1,943 feet under the waves to appreciate Crater Lake’s natural wonders, which include a phantom ship rock, towering volcanic peaks for hiking, and—during the winter—43 feet of annual snowfall.

To get the most out of early morning sunrises or late night stargazing, stay in the park at Crater Lake Lodge—or pitch a tent at its nearby campsite.

