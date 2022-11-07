Interlaken, Switzerland

The name of this comically beautiful Swiss region literally translates to “between lakes,” and aside from stellar lake vistas, it also offers plenty of adventure opportunities. Check a line or two off your bucket list by paragliding, bungee jumping, or skydiving above the picturesque valley. (There are plenty of operators, but be sure to book ahead as spots fill up quickly.) Rappel, zip line, climb, and swim your way through Grimsel on an intense canyoning adventure. Or just indulge in a cheese-centric meal at a local fondue restaurant.

When you’re ready to park it for the night (or more), hit up BEATUS Wellness & Spa-Hotel, a luxury resort located at the mouth of the St. Beatus Caves on Lake Thun—legend claims this was once the home to the area’s local dragon.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!