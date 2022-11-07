Lake Arrowhead, California

Located just 80 miles outside of Los Angeles, Lake Arrowhead is an ideal getaway for SoCal residents (or visitors looking for an escape from the city). Head up into the San Bernardino Mountains and follow in the footsteps of famous lake residents like John Candy, Sammy Hagar, and Patrick Swayze.

Check into the Lake Arrowhead Resort & Spa, a hotel located right on the lakeshore—you won’t even have to leave your private balcony to enjoy the views. You will eventually leave, though, even if it’s just to stroll over to Arrowhead Lake Village and hit Belgian Waffle Works for an obscenely large breakfast.

Ready to hit the water? Avoid the Lake Arrowhead Queen tour, unless screaming children are your thing. Instead, register with Arrowhead Lake Association and paddle your own canoe or kayak, explore the surrounding area from Seeley Creek Trail (featuring a locally famous heart-shaped rock), or just cool your feet in the lake’s shallow waters.

