Lake Louise, Canada

You might have heard of the Calgary Stampede—or Sled Island if you’re a fan of indie music. But heading just a bit outside of Alberta’s biggest city pays off. Lake Louise, located in Banff National Park, is an Insta-worthy, turquoise-toned escape that offers plenty of opportunities for outdoor recreation, from canoeing during the summer to skating during the winter. Get above it all on hiking paths, like the one that leads to the popular Lake Agnes Tea House, which offers incredible views of the Canadian Rockies. Or take a trail ride and let the local horses do the walking for you.

Make a weekend out of it by staying at the nearby Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise. A former getaway for the moneyed set of the 19th century, the modernized luxury property now features a spa, seven different restaurant and bar options, and a concierge service available to arrange everything from lakeside s’mores to sports equipment rentals.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!