Thousand Island Lake, Taiwan

Located just an hour outside Taipei, Thousand Island Lake (千岛湖/千島湖), is an ideal day trip for anyone looking to get an authentic taste of the Taiwanese countryside. The stunning blue lake is surrounded by one of the country’s major tea-growing regions. Schedule a tour at Pinglin Tea Plantation, which also offers superb views of the lake surrounded by tea plants. If you’d like to take your education even further, tastings are available at Pinglin Old Street.

Since you’re so close to Taipei, head back for the night at The Grand Hotel, a fourteen-story palace that has been the preferred home away from home for visiting dignitaries since 1952.

