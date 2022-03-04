Leave The Stress of Life Behind With a Trip To The Palm Beaches

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Sometimes, we just gotta getaway. Life can be a drag after long stretches without a sizable break and we need to just go. Find a spot that is the exact opposite of where we lay our heads every day. And having gone on a little vacation ourselves, we have the spot just for you. Not only because of the gorgeous locale and the amazing weather. But because there is so much to do, especially during The Ultimate Week of Sports (February 19th to the 26th). And that place is The Palm Beaches, Florida.

Florida may not be some secret location for a vacation. Everyone knows Florida, come on. But people tend to think of Miami or Orlando when it comes to Florida trips. But we can say, after our weekend in The Palm Beaches, we have a new go-to spot when it comes time to take a break from all our responsibilities again.

One of the best things about going down there is that it’s an easy flight. You get a pretty big airport that plenty of flights go to, so you’re probably not gonna have to deal with layovers and the like. We certainly didn’t, enjoying the quick flight down there with a good nap to get us there even quicker.

Once we landed and got our car, we made our way to the hotel by the name of The Ray and the hotel really was amazing. A true luxury experience with a gorgeous room and all sorts of great accommodations, like a gym and a pool and a restaurant for you to enjoy without having to leave the place. A great bed, an incredibly comfortable bathroom, and a great view are hard to argue with.

Since we got to The Ray early, we had a lot of time to walk around and enjoy the area. And we really did enjoy the area, as there is a lot to do. So many great stores to peruse. We got lunch at the Delray Beach Market, which has tons of great options to work with. We got a sick Hot Dog and Loaded Fries, so we definitely had to go relax on the beach after that and swim some of those calories off.

The beach is nearby, which makes a trip to Florida even easier. You don’t need to drive a long way to get to the sandy spot. You can walk 10 minutes and be out the gorgeous beach that alone can make the whole trip worth it. But there’s so much more to do. Like going to see some Golf.

Right in the midst of this entire trip was the Honda Classic at the PGA National Resort. A resort that is not too far away from The Ray, so if you like to watch golf or even play, you can do so. And there’s an amazing restaurant called The Butcher Club there that has some of the best food we’ve ever had that’s prepared by Top Chef Season 13 winner Jeremy Ford.

For us, one of the highlights of the trip was being able to go to Roger Dean Stadium. This is the baseball stadium that hosts the Cardinals and the Marlins for Spring Training, as well as minor league teams for each club. And the stadium is really amazing. Such a gorgeous site that makes watching Baseball a real treat. For us, it was like being back home. We can’t wait to go back when the strike isn’t holding the games back.

After checking out this stadium, we went to have lunch at a locale co-owned by Michael Jordan. This place is called 1000 NORTH. It’s located right on the water in Jupiter, which is also not too far a drive from The Ray. So you can have a great meal while looking out on the gorgeous Florida waters.

Once we got finished bouncing around Jupiter, we got ready back at The Ray for the Saturday Night Lights event at the Palm Beach International Equestrian Center in Wellington. For 12 weeks at the beginning of the year, you can find the best riders in the world doing their thing atop those majestic creatures in this gorgeous arena. And on Saturdays, the vibe is really fun with live music and some carnival rides, and tons of food options.

Our final event of the great trip to West Palm Beach was the Polo Brunch at the International Polo Club Palm Beach. We were hosted by U.S. Polo Assn., which is the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), to watch some Polo while we noshed on brunch with an almost mind-numbing selection of delectable treats. Watching this amazing game in the Florida sun with some good food was almost too good to be true. But it was true.

Alas, it was also the last thing we got to do on the trip. But what a trip it was. We went right to the airport afterward and made our way back home. But knowing how much there is to do down to The Palm Beaches, from all the sporting events even when it isn’t the Ultimate Week of Sports to the beach to all the great stores and restaurants.

There’s so much we didn’t even get to do that we’re gonna have to do it next time. And you guys should too. So set up some reservations at The Ray and make sure the next trip you take is one filled with all sorts of fun that you’ll have a hard time going back on the plane to go home. We know we did.

