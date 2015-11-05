With an impressive 2,100 feet of vertical, you'd think that Loon Mountain is a resort full of intimidating headwalls. Instead, the vast majority of its 370 skiable acres and 61 runs are beginner and intermediate terrain — intermediate skiers can even go top to bottom from the summit of the north peak on blue and green runs. The resort has also devoted a good chunk of that vertical to six world-class terrain parks, including the only superpipe in New Hampshire and one terrain park that's a mile long. It's the mountain of choice for local pros like freeskier Johnny O'Connor. Lift tickets are $85.

Where to Stay: North Woodstock is 20 minutes away but worth the commute. The classic New England Woodstock Inn will keep you toasty with in-room fireplaces and an in-house craft brewery.

Insider Tip: With much of its terrain aimed at beginners and intermediates, hardcores will have to hunt for a thrill. Upper Walking Boss, from the top of north peak at 3,000 feet, is the mountain's best black diamond, with incredible views of Mount Washington.

