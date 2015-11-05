When Mad River Glen opened with a single chair lift in 1948, it was a resort focused on skiing — and nothing but. Sixty-seven years later, Mad River is still a purist's dream, and offers some of the finest and most difficult skiing in the East. Located in the "snow corner" of New England, Mad River's 2,037 vertical feet of terrain, which hasn't changed much since being originally cut, gets blanketed in about 250 inches of annual snowfall. And with a focus on expert skiing — and skiing only; sorry, no snowboarding allowed — the resort is one of the few places in the East that feels like Western terrain. But it still has that small-resort vibe compared to major Vermont resorts like Jay Peak or Killington. Midweek tickets are $65, and weekend tickets are $79.

Where to Stay: The Hyde Away Inn, just two miles from the resort, is perfect base camp to get a sense of what Mad River was like when it first opened. Opened in 1949, the Hyde Away's rustic bar is the local hangout for longtime Mad River staffers and skiers, who simply call it the "Hyde."

Inside Tip: Even in winter ice cream is good, and there's no better place to get a free scoop or two than at Ben and Jerry's main factory in Waterbury, Vermont, about 15 miles from Mad River Glen.

