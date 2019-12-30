Make Your Commute Easier With This Backpack on Sale at Huckberry

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





Between the holiday and the upcoming New Year, it hasn’t been the most consistent time for work. Lots of days off. Plenty of people are taking vacations too. But real life will be coming at you fast. With the commuting grind right around the corner, you might want to pick up a new backpack like the Peak Design Everyday Backpack 20L on sale over at Huckberry.

Huckberry is one of the best outlets to pick up items that are made to be used outdoors. Items that are made to be durable and last for a long time. So to have a backpack like the Peak Design Everyday Backpack 20L is a good idea since you will be putting that backpack to the test on any kind of commute.

The Peak Design Everyday Backpack 20L is weatherproof, which is really important because who wants to deal with their materials getting demolished because it is pouring rain out? It achieves that because it is made with a Kodra Shell and has weatherproof zippers so there are no weak points in the design.

Having a weatherproof backpack is great, but it wouldn’t matter much if it wasn’t spacious. And the Peak Design Everyday Backpack 20L is really spacious. Not only is there tons of space in the center of the pack, but the sides add tons of storage space too. Unzip the flaps on the side to reveal even more areas of storage to allow for whatever kind of layout you desire.

That backpack you’ve been using for your commute has gotten the job done, but it has seen better days. With the New Year finally here, why not pick up this Peak Design Everyday Backpack 20L while it is on sale at Huckberry? It’s a good looking backpack, it’s really comfortable while you wear it, and it gives you tons of space. Pick up this backpack and make the commute a little more bearable.

Get It: Pick up the Peak Design Everyday Backpack 20L ($208; was $260) at Huckberry

