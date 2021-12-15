Maker's Mark Wants to Pay Your Checked Bag Fee

If you’re flying home for the holidays, there may be a moment you’re dreading more than discussions about politics. We mean the anxiety of stepping onto an airplane and trying to find space for your carry-on bag. When those overhead compartments slam shut, you don’t want to be left out. The alternative, of course, is checking your luggage—and that’s gonna cost ya (typically $30 on your first bag). But for the upcoming weeks, Maker’s Mark might just cover that fee with its Whisky Flights promotion.

Wondering why a producer of beloved bourbons would offer to pay for your luggage?

“We know you can’t bring a bottle of Maker’s Mark Bourbon in your carry-on luggage, so we’re encouraging folks to check a bag on their next holiday-bound flight so they can bring a little spirit home to share,” says Rob Samuels.

Samuels is an 8th-generation whiskeymaker and the grandson of the founders of Maker’s Mark. As managing director at the distillery, he’s also the one signing the metaphorical checks.

To be clear, this is a sweepstakes and not everybody is going to be a winner. According to the rules, there’s one entry allowed per person and Maker’s Mark will reimburse winners up to $40 via electronic gift card for bag fees (up to $50,000).

Baggage fees…since 2008

Baggage fees were not always a thing. In fact, most airlines allowed passengers to check two bags for free. Then in 2008, United Airlines started charging $25 for a second checked bag. Months later, American Airlines became the first airline to charge for that first checked bag ($15). In both cases, other airlines quickly followed suit. It’s a big money maker. In 2019, airlines made $5.8 billions dollars in baggage fees. The one holdout is Southwest Airlines that still allows the first two bags for free.

If you’re wondering what bottle to pack, Maker’s Mark recently rolled out the Wood Finishing Series 2021 Limited Release: FAE-02. Starting with a barrel of fully matured, cask strength Maker’s Mark, they added 10 seared virgin French oak staves. The result is a spirit with an aroma of toasty, sweet oak with caramel and light brown sugar. On the palate, you’ll get oak and spice. This is the second in the wood finishing series. In fact, FAE-01 was just named the second-best whiskey of 2021 by Whisky Advocate who called it “A flavor-packed, oak-driven bourbon that wears its proof well.”

To see if Maker’s will be picking up your bag tab, visit whiskyflights.makermark.com between December 15 and 31, 2021 and upload an eligible airline checked bag receipt.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!