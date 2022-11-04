Matthew McConaughey is handsome, rich, famous, and a Hollywood fixture. But he’s also still just Texas enough to charmingly rib a journalist from New York City about the potential dangers lurking in the Texas Hill Country. “You’re from New York, don’t be running barefoot out here,” he says with a smirk over Zoom. “The wildlife isn’t dangerous, but it has a bite, you know what I mean?” Based on the fist-sized spider I saw outside my door that morning at Longbranch Ranch at Walden Retreats, I had an inkling.

McConaughey lives in Austin, about an hour’s drive from Longbranch Ranch, where I had traveled for a press preview before the property opened to the public. But he was in a good mood, having just gotten home from watching Austin FC, the soccer club he co-owns, beat Real Salt Lake.

Longbranch Ranch at Walden Retreats shares its name with the Kentucky-meets-Texas bourbon brand McConaughey and Wild Turkey launched in 2018. Two years before that, McConaughey was named creative director for the distillery. This 8-year-old bourbon filtered through white oak and mesquite charcoal is the first fruit of that partnership (you can also find McConaughey in Wild Turkey 101 commercials currently airing).

As for the property, Walden Retreats opened in 2017 in the countryside above the Pedernales River as a luxury glamping ranch with 15 “tents” (think fancy hotel room covered with canvas), a general store, lodge, and no Wi-Fi so you can truly feel unplugged (the cell service is just fine, however). Starting this March, the ranch is all Longbranch-McConaughey everything, with branded pillows and blankets in the rooms, copies of his book Greenlights casually positioned within reach and, of course, bottles of Longbranch available just in case you need a dram after encountering some of that Hill Country wildlife.