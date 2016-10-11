Meet the 24-year-old who is sailing around the world with a chicken





Sailing the world solo is not an easy task, nor a task for the weak of mind.

But 24-year-old Frenchman Guirec Soudée doesn’t seem to be the typical person.

He has dreamed about sailing the world on his own since he was little, and he is currently two-and-a-half years into his journey.

Before heading for the Atlantic’s Northern Passage, Soudée gained an odd crew member: a pet chicken. “Monique” has been his companion since the Canary Islands, and has been laying eggs for him on a very regular basis.

Hey, it’s always good for morale to have a travel companion.

