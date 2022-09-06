Men’s Journal Presents: America’s Backyard – Deep Sea Fishing Carolina Style

Outside of running, jogging or trail running, and more recently hiking, fishing is one of America’s favorite pastimes, with over 54 million participants in 2020.1

From our countries’ lakes and rivers, to thousands of miles of ocean coastline, there are plenty of opportunities for the recreational and avid fisher alike to cast a rod, net or even hand into the water, often within a stones throw of their own backyard.

It’s precisely why when we set out to bring you the best of what Americans love to do most — fishing, hiking, hunting, motor and water sports — throughout the country, we started our new video series titled America’s Backyard with a journey fishing off the Carolina coast.

America’s Backyard Journey Begins in Carolina

When it comes to some of the country’s best fishing for the recreational angler, very few would argue that the Carolinas provide ample opportunity for some of the best sport fishing on the planet. This mecca of fishing allows access to both deep sea and inshore fishing, providing unique salt water experiences for any experience of angler along its majestic coastline.

From the rugged surf casters who stand idly on the beach casting a long line into the ocean for striped bass to the deep water sport fishermen on the hunt for vaunted billfish, fishing in this part of the Atlantic requires the angler to be bold, rugged and up for ever-changing conditions. Which is why Men’s Journal tapped into a few local experienced anglers, including John Kittrell, his son Stephen along with Derek Nelson to serve as our guides as navigated these deep waters in search of this majestic creature.

The Blue Marlin: A Fish of Legend

Any sport fisherman who’s been at it long enough will tell you that billfish have some of the best fight around. Sailfish, white marlin, the elusive blue marlin — these are the fish of legend. Every sport angler dreams of having a blue marlin on the hook, launching into the air, spear-nosed, like pelagic javelin. But finding a Blue Marlin isn’t easy, and landing one in your boat is even tougher.

The high season for this prized billfish is between June and August, making it a short window for anyone looking for a thrill of a lifetime. Over the course of a few days in July we joined John, Stephen and Derek as we experienced life in the waters off coastal Carolina. In our video above you’ll get a sense of why the Carolinas are the epitome of deep sea fishing and how exhilarating, yet exhausting, a day spent in the deep Atlantic ocean can be.

Were we successful in reeling in blue marlin? Watch our video to find out! And if you’re interested in replicating our trip, or want to plan your visit to the Outer Banks region of the Carolinas to try your hand at sport fishing, visit our Interactive Map for points of interest along with some key locations our adventurous crew recommends you visit along the way.

Meet the America’s Backyard Carolina Crew

John Kitrell

Captain John Kittrell is a captain and owner of The Wasabi, a boat he acquired a few years back. Why name a boat Wasabi? “I really like wasabi, especially on tuna. So now I have my wasabi and all I need is some tuna.” says Kitrell. Based out of Wanchese Harbor, John Kitrell and his son Stephen can often be found trolling the waters off the Outer Banks.

Stephen Kittrell

Stephen is an offshore sport fisher and big fish chaser. He is pro-staffer for JPR Rods and often takes the Wasabi out for a spin. You can follow Stephen’s adventurers on Instagram (@wasabi_obx)

Derek Nelson

Derek Nelson is a world-class first-mate, handling a lot of the dirty work required to help reel in a massive fish like the blue marlin. He’s also experienced enough to serve as captain and is the owner of his own boat and charter, the Back in Black. Derek recently appeared on a podcast talking about his start in the fishing world. Follow Derek’s adventures on Instagram @a_mates_life.

The Appeal of the Outer Banks

The Outer Banks has a plenitude of options for the angler — experienced and novice alike. Sure, anyone can easily pull up your boat on the beach and cast a line into the surf or dangle some bait off a pier into the coastal inlet for a great experience. But for real heart thumping adventure you’ll want to chase any variety of billfish out in the open Atlantic. Visit our interactive experience for some of the gear you’ll need to start your Carolina fishing journey today.

Places of Interest

Our America’s Backyard journey started in the town of Wanchese (pronounced Wahn-cheese), a hamlet on Roanoke Island, nestled between the Outer Banks and the North Carolina mainland. Widely considered the center of commercial fishing and boatbuilding on the Outer Banks, Wanchese is a great home base for any fishing vessel and where you’ll find The Wasabi, owned by Stephen Kittrell.

Just across the inlet from Wanchese are the long islands that comprise the Outer Banks. Another prominent harbor in the area, Pirate’s Cove, is supposedly where Michael Jordan will be docking his new boat. Oregon inlet is another popular destination for fishing charters seeking deep sea adventure, as it offers prime access to the Atlantic Ocean. It’s also home to the Oregon Inlet Life Saving Station, built in 1898 and currently protected under the National Register of Historic Places.

Where to stay

Coastal inns, hotels and motels line the Outer Banks oceanfront. Most resorts are situated with easy access to the ocean beach, making this a popular summertime destination for the angler and family alike. For those looking for a more rustic, local experience, try booking an Air BnB or VBRO. Our America’s Backyard crew set up shop in an Air BnB in Kill Devil Hills. This coastal town offers the traveler popular beaches to play as well as some epic sunsets at night. Famously, Kill Devil Hills is the location of the Wright brothers’ first controlled, powered airplane flight on December 17, 1903. However, since Kill Devil Hills didn’t officially exist until 1953, it’s famously known that the Wright Brothers flew their craft in Kitty Hawk, which is just a few miles north.

Where to dine and drink

Dozens of mom and pop joints, including seafood shacks and family dining establishments are within walking distance of just about any location on the Outer Banks. However after a hard day spent on the water, nothing washes down the taste of success (or disappointment) quite like a cold, refreshing beer. Swell’s A Brewing is an ocean-inspired brewery offering craft beers and live music.

A must-stop for any Outer Banks local and tourist alike is Sam & Omie’s. Situated conveniently as you leave Roanoke Island and enter the Outer Banks, this staple dates back to 1937 as a respite to feed early morning fisherman, as well as handle some charter bookings. With its central location, local fishing crew operators have made Sam & Omie their hangout — since the 1970s it’s been feeding and regaling fisherman, happy hour seekers and the family diner alike. Some vintage photos line the walls for those seeking a walk back through local history.

However, nothing is more classic than a seafood boil. Tossing together some fresh catch (either yours or store bought) and whatever corn and local staples you can pull together, a seafood boil is a quintessential day to end a day on the Outer Banks, especially under the cool coastal breeze at sunset. If you come up empty handed in your catch or just want to leave the prep to the experts, the Outer Banks Boil Company is for you. With locations up and down the Eastern seaboard, Outer Banks Boil Company provides convenient “Pots to Go” with all the fixins’ — no cutting or meticulous cleaning required, just add liquid and heat on your stovetop— giving you more time to enjoy a beer around the fire and share tales of the one that got away. For locations and catering visit Outerbanksboilcompany.com.

For more information about where to experience your own epic adventure in the Outer Banks, visit our interactive map.

