For our 2020 travel awards, we’re celebrating the best the world has to offer, from Arctic kayaking to backcountry luxury. Sound appealing? How about the northwest’s coolest upscale RV park? A dune-side resort down under? A luxurious private island? A Scandinavian heli-ski resort?

From the world’s new adventure frontiers to its best places to stay, here are our top travel awards, and your ticket to get out there.

The Best Place to Do It All: Deplar Farm, Iceland

This 28,000-square-foot lodge, with room for 34 guests, is like a high-end base camp for every adrenaline sport known to man: backcountry skiing on treeless peaks, fat-tire biking across empty plains, hiking via helicopter, sea kayaking across fjords, surfing the North Atlantic. Of course, it’s not all type-2 fun at this former sheep farm. The lodge, in the remote Fljót Valley, also happens to have one of the best spas in Iceland, with saunas, steam rooms, and flotation tanks. There’s even an outdoor geothermal pool with a swim-up bar for nighttime aurora borealis viewing. Plus, starting this year, the company’s in-house creative director (who shot this image) is offering a weeklong photo workshop to perfect your Instagram game. Of course, you’ll have a hard time taking anything but an epic shot here—#nofilter for sure. — Ryan Krogh

