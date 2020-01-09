A Private Island for Rent: Royal Island, Bahamas

Private islands are an extreme luxury usually reserved for the likes of billionaires such as Richard Branson. But there is one where you can live out your own Necker Island fantasy: Royal Island, just four miles off North Eleuthera. It has that quaint Bahamian aesthetic and, with five beachfront villas and a main house accommodating up to 18 guests, you can rent the whole thing (from $14K per night), guaranteeing privacy. It’s shaded with thick tangles of sea grapes and fronts a white-sand beach, where jet skis and SUPs are lined up at the ready. You can snorkel a shipwreck to see sea turtles or sip cocktails on a pristine sandbar that materializes at low tide. “We drove all around on the boat,” says Avrum Elmakis, an entrepreneur who visited for his 40th birthday with friends. “The water was the clearest, most perfect shade of blue I’ve ever seen.” — T.W.

