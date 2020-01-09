America’s Starriest Skies: Ketchum and Sun Valley, Idaho

More than 80 percent of Americans can’t see the stars, thanks to “wasted” light reflecting off streets and buildings. But not in Idaho. Over two decades, local officials collaborated to turn off unused lights and shade street lamps, in the process creating the Central Idaho Dark Sky Reserve, the U.S.’s first gold-tier area for soaking in the cosmos (as designated by the International Dark Sky Association). It covers 1,416 square miles from Ketchum to Stanley, and encompasses four counties and the Sawtooth National Recreation Area. There’s simply no better, bigger place in America to enjoy the universe—and one that has all the tourist amenities, thanks to nearby Sun Valley. To see it in all its glory, drive north along Highway 75 from Sun Valley and pull off on one of the many side roads. The stars will never shine brighter. — Berne Broudy

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!