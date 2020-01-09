Be a Navy Seal for a Day: Trident Adventures, Hawaii

Founded by two retired U.S. Navy SEALs, Oahu’s Trident Adventures specializes in diving for run-ins with sea turtles and other marine creatures. But they also offer a rare opportunity to adventure like a SEAL for a day—without all of the hardcore training. Participants jump out of a helicopter for a tandem skydive at 10,000 feet, take tactical shooting lessons at a private gun range, then make a jump from a helicopter into the Pacific waters. With experienced SEALs setting the pace (and overseeing safety), all you have to do is enjoy the ride, which is easier said than done. — Jill K. Robinson

