2020 Travel Awards: The Best Adventures, Hotels, and Guides in the World

Dominica
Dominica is full of swimmable waterfalls like the one at Emerald Pool, in Morne Trois Pitons National Park. It also has some of the best snorkeling in the Caribbean, and now it’s home to luxe resorts like Secret Bay.Jad Davenport/Nat Geo/Offset 17 / 29

Dominica: A Caribbean Island Is Reborn

Far from your typical rum-soaked getaway, Dominica is more like the island cousin of Costa Rica, covered in volcanoes, hot springs, rain forests, and cliff-rimmed coastline. In 2017, it was devastated by Hurricane Maria, but Dominica is coming back in a big way. And you can now end a trek along the 115-mile Waitukubuli National Trail at the island’s first five-star stay, Cabrits Resort & Spa Kempinski, on the border of Cabrits National Park, perhaps the Caribbean’s most overlooked ecological treasure. — Jen Murphy

