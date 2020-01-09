Dominica: A Caribbean Island Is Reborn

Far from your typical rum-soaked getaway, Dominica is more like the island cousin of Costa Rica, covered in volcanoes, hot springs, rain forests, and cliff-rimmed coastline. In 2017, it was devastated by Hurricane Maria, but Dominica is coming back in a big way. And you can now end a trek along the 115-mile Waitukubuli National Trail at the island’s first five-star stay, Cabrits Resort & Spa Kempinski, on the border of Cabrits National Park, perhaps the Caribbean’s most overlooked ecological treasure. — Jen Murphy

