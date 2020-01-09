Jordan: A Middle Eastern Kingdom Gets an Adventure Makeover

Jordan has long been popular with tourists, thanks to the archaeological site Petra. But the country is increasingly full of adventure options, too, including the 400-mile Jordan Trail, which crosses all the best parts of the country, including the stunning Jordan Rift Valley. For cyclists, there’s a new 453-mile cross-country bike trail, and equestrians can now play Bedouin with Jordan Inspiration Tours. Even the new lodging options are outdoorsy, like Sun City Camp, full of domed tents in the desert where you can ATV, fat bike, or rock climb in Valley of the Moon, then head to the coast to dive the coral-rich Red Sea. — Jen Murphy

