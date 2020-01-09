Madagascar: Africa’s Hidden Paradise Gets a Tourist-Friendly Upgrade

This Texas-size island off the southeast coast of Africa is best known for its lemurs, dwarf chameleons, and other rare creatures. But its extraordinary baobab forests, eroded limestone towers, and reef-lined coast makes it perhaps the world’s most overlooked adventure land. In the north, the Emerald Sea is a kitesurfing paradise, while the central crater lakes of Andraikiba and Tritriva offer prime mountain bike terrain. For the best of land and sea, though, stay at beachside Masoala Forest Lodge. This tented treehouse provides endless options for treks in the protected rain forest and kayaking in the mangroves. — Jen Murphy

