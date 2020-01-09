Most Innovative Glamping Resort: Bay Point Landing, Oregon

Set on 103 acres along Oregon’s wild Central Coast, this resort completely upends the stereotype of an RV park. Many of the camper sites and tricked-out Airstreams, which are available for rent, have dramatic views of Coos Bay. The centerpiece is several Nordic-inspired cabins that are essentially luxe versions of tiny houses, with kitchenettes and queen beds. There’s surfing, whale-watching, steelhead fishing, or hiking the surrounding old-growth forests. Or you can just soak in the indoor saltwater pool or pick up a six-pack of local IPAs and stargaze by the firepit. — Jen Murphy

