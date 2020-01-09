Most Jaw-Dropping Mountain View: Hoshinoya Fuji Hotel, Japan

Situated on a forested hillside, the crisp modern rooms at Hoshinoya Fuji feel like personal space-age treehouses, each pod with its own stunning view across Lake Kawaguchi to majestic Fuji-san. The experience of staying here is a riff on the Japanese practice of forest bathing—it offers special digital detox stays, as well—augmented with an array of particularly well-thought-out flourishes. Snuggle under a blanket while enjoying a breakfast delivered to your balcony in a picnic basket. Sign up for the sunrise canoe trip on the lake. Or spend your time on the Cloud Terrace, a massive series of decks in the forest, where you can take a class on how to smoke various foods, watch a classic film projected on a screen strung between trees, or sip on some Japanese whiskey next to a campfire while Mount Fuji dominates the skyline in the distance. — T.S.

