Our Favorite Environmentalist: Will Bolsover, Founder of Natural World Safaris

Plenty of outfitters say they give back, but few do it like Natural World Safaris founder and CEO Will Bolsover. Beginning this year, NWS’s Expeditions for Change will let travelers not only donate through their trip fees but also engage on the ground with worthy causes, like helping climate scientists gather data in the Arctic. In Myanmar, guests will walk inside a protected teak forest with retired elephants once used by the timber industry. “There’s a lot of chatter out there about doing things the right way, and it’s not always true,” says Bolsover. “These trips are simply us trying to say, ‘Look, this is where we can really make a big difference.’ ” — R.K.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!