Our Favorite Hotel Guru: Philippe Kjellgren, Founder of PK’s List

Looking for a lodge in Madagascar accessible only by helicopter? Or perhaps you want a villa on Guatemala’s Lake Atitlán? In either case, Philippe Kjellgren has you covered. The 52-year-old Swede, who has written seven travel books, recently spent 912 days crossing the globe to vet 1,500 of the 2,100 properties on his latest app, PK’s List. For $8 per month, users get the unique guarantee that PK, as he is known, has endorsed each place. It’s a personal touch—perhaps the most personal—in an era defined by anonymous crowd-sourced reviews. “Having visited 147 countries,” says Kjellgren, “has allowed me to really hone in on what makes a truly exceptional hotel.” — Alona Martinez

