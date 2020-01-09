Our Favorite Innovator: Luis Vargas, Founder of Modern Adventure

When Luis Vargas started brainstorming the inaugural trips for his travel company, Modern Adventure, his mind went to people rather than places. To provide a deeper travel experience, Vargas decided to tap in-the-know tastemakers like Michelin-starred chef Gavin Kayser, and Oregon wine icon David Adelsheim, as trip leaders. “A destination comes into sharp relief when viewed through the lens of someone’s passion,” says Vargas. To date, his company has 50 guides in the fields of art, food, wine, design, and fitness. Highlights for 2020 include a coffee tour of Colombia and a design-focused trip to Japan with Tung Chiang, of Heath Ceramics in San Francisco. —Jen Murphy

