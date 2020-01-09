The Best Arctic Powder Runs: Niekhu Mountain Villa, Sweden

Come summer, there are few ski destinations better equipped to make the most of mild temps and lingering snow than Niehku Mountain Villa. From its doorstep on the Swedish-Norwegian border, its helicopters can access 60 mountain peaks for backcountry runs, or you can head over to ski tour along Norway’s fjords. The only other tracks you’ll encounter belong to Sami herdsmen and their reindeer. “The vast landscape in Swedish Lapland is like Europe’s last wilderness,” says Jossi Lindblom, co-owner of Niehku. Plus, you can adventure 24/7 under the midnight sun. But forewarning: It’s nearly impossible to pull yourself away from the fireside lounge after you’ve finished one of the lodge’s tundra-to-table meals, paired with wines from a 500-bottle cellar. — Jen Murphy

