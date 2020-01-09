The Best Backcountry Hut: Thelma Hut, Colorado

One of Colorado’s most beloved under-the-radar experiences has long been Opus Hut, set deep in the backcountry of the San Juan Mountains. Last year, its owners began managing a sister property, Thelma Hut, with a soaring steal-beam and wood design. The lodge sleeps eight, and you need to leave your car on the Million Dollar Highway for the half-mile hike in. But once there, you have complete solitude, with hiking or backcountry skiing up to 13,000 feet literally right out the front door. “You’d otherwise be snow camping,” says Allison Kingsley, who helps run things. All the food is provided, so no need to carry it in. And it’s just 11 mountain miles away from Opus Hut, so you can link the two in a multiday epic. — T.W.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!