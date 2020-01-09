The Best Beachside Tapas Bar: Axtarre Taberna, Spain

Surfers know the Basque coastline thanks to the left-hand barrel at Mundaka. Down the beach, in Urdaibai, is also one of Spain’s best tapas bars, Axtarre Taberna, always busy with local surfers in flip-flops and old legends in berets. Pintxos (Basque tapas) laden with goat cheese cover the bar top, and zuritos, the region’s famous quarter-pint beers, flow freely. Better yet: Everything is on the honor system. You simply grab a dish or two and let the bartender know your tally when it’s time to hit the waves. — Terry Ward

