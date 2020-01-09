The Best New Services to Get You Out There

Adioso

Not every trip is a straightforward journey from point A to point B on two exact dates. With the website Adioso, you can be way more flexible, searching for the best and cheapest flights to, say, “Europe,” “great places to ski,” or even “somewhere warm” based on a broad date range and approximate trip length. This allows you to choose the perfect destination based on the most affordable flights in the time frame that you want.

Timeshifter

Plug in your flights a few days before departure and this app reveals the best times to nap and when to have or avoid caffeine, light, and melatonin. It’s simple but effective at beating jet lag.

Scott’s Cheap Flights

This email newsletter does all the deal sleuthing for you, offering alerts on cheap fares originating from your home airport. There’s a free service, but the paid newsletter ($49 per year) gets you access to deals earlier. It also gives you a heads-up on airlines’ so-called mistake fares, which can be ridiculously low (and short-lived). Without this service, it’d be nearly impossible find a better deal on your own.

