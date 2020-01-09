The Best Place to Eat Fish: Under Restaurant, Norway

Ocean view takes on a whole new meaning at Under. From land, Europe’s first underwater restaurant looks like a futuristic submarine shipwrecked in the rocky waters of the North Atlantic. But the 40-seat dining room, 16 feet below sea level, feels more like an aquarium, with a panoramic window that allows guests to observe neon jellyfish, rainbow-hued wrasses, and the occasional seal as it passes by. Seafood is the star of Danish chef Nicolai Ellitsgaard’s 18-course tasting menu ($250), not surprisingly, but he focuses on underappreciated fish like lingcod and typically discarded bits such as brown crab head. Under easily could be written off as a gimmicky tourist attraction, but the restaurant also works with marine biologists to facilitate research. Open less than a year, there’s already a six-month waiting list. — Jen Murphy

