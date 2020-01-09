The Best Water World Resort: Turtle Bay, Hawaii

Located on Oahu’s North Shore, the epicenter of surf culture, this 800-acre resort just might be the best place in the world to explore every ocean sport man has dreamed up: sailing on catamarans, outrigger canoeing, snorkeling, shark diving, whale watching, SUPing, swimming with turtles, and, of course, surfing. Back on land, the property has more than enough activities to satiate everyone, too, including two championship golf courses and a spa. — R.K.

