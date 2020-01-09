The Chesapeake’s Can’t-Miss Crab Shack: The Red Roost, Maryland

Ask any local for the Eastern Shore’s most legendary crab feast and they’ll no doubt send you deep into the backwoods to the Red Roost, a 400-seat crab house inside a 1940s chicken coop. Inside, you’ll find long tables piled high with all-you-can-eat steamed crabs. Specials include shrimp, clams, and corn grown by the same farmer for 40 years. It’s one of those joints where you’ll see everyone from congresspeople to local watermen, and that’s perhaps its truest charm. In a country that’s more polarized than ever, good food still brings us together. — Tim Neville

