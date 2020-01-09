The Chicest Eco-Hotel Ever: Downtown Camper by Scandic, Sweden

This 494-room accommodation in central Stockholm balances two great Swedish loves: industrial chic and nature. Interior steel pillars crack open with moss. Urskog skateboards decorate the muted walls. And a giant net with oversize pillows lets you hang out over the lobby, literally. Even the rooms, with window daybeds and co-living spaces, come scented with a tailor-made aroma evoking a vanilla-tinged campfire. Activities include yoga and group bike rides. Come evening, head to the Nest—the spa and rooftop pool—for cocktails just as the Nordic sun turns the city pink. — T.N.

